Jenkins Steven H. Jenkins Steven "Stevie" H. Jenkins was called home to our Lord, passing away peacefully following an extended illness, on Sunday, June 21st, 2020 at the age of 61. Honoring his wishes, he was cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home. The family is planning a celebration of life, the date and time will be posted at downardfuneralhome.com as it becomes available. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations on Steve's tribute wall on Downard's website. The full obituary is available on Downard's website.
