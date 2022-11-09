Jenkins Joyce Allred Jenkins Joyce Jenkins, 97, passed away on November 5, 2022. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 11 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wilks Colonial Chapel located at 2005 South 4th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho 83204. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 225 Oakwood Drive, Pocatello, Idaho 83204. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery located at 2864 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho 83204. To share memories and condolences with the family and to read a full obituary please visit www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
