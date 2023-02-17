Jaskot Joseph John Jaskot Joseph John Jaskot passed away peacefully on February 14 due to complications from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) in Overland Park, KS at 92. He recently relocated to Overland Park to be closer to his daughter, Ellen Tuttle, after residing in Media, PA, for 43 years. Joe was born December 12, 1930, near Fairview, MT. The youngest of six children, he would speak fondly about his lifelong love of Montana, his parent's Polish heritage, and growing up on the family farm. He would regale his children about the difficulties of having to walk to school through the snow every day with wolves nipping at his heels--uphill both ways. In 1953, Joe earned his BS in Chemical Engineering at Montana State University--Bozeman. He married the love of his life, Georgia (née Bourquin) in 1953. Following their wedding in Butte, MT, Joe and Georgia settled in Pocatello, ID, where he was hired as a project engineer by the FMC Corporation. He would remain with FMC his entire working career, including his eventual transfer to the Philadelphia area to manage the Safety and Emergency Response division of FMC. With the move, he became an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, and he loved to follow sports and tend to his flowers. Joe also enjoyed nothing more than admiring a Pennsylvania sunset on his back porch with family and friends, sharing a laugh or watching the birds while sipping a glass of bourbon. His humor was infectious. First and foremost, Joe believed in family and faith. He and Georgia instilled a love of education, travel, and arts among their five children. He enjoyed attending the symphony, opera, ballet, and Broadway shows, most often in the company of one of his growing family. He was also a man of deep faith and a loyal member of the Church of St. Joseph, in Aston, PA, where he was a long-time lector, a server for funerals, and other volunteer opportunities. Since college, he had been a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joe's values and beliefs helped him through all stages of his life. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 18, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Joseph, 3265 Concord Road, Aston, PA. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Joe is survived by three daughters, Barbara Speare (Jon), Sheila Jaskot (Bill Wax), and Ellen Tuttle (Michael), and one son, Paul Jaskot (Robert Buerglener), in addition to seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia; son, John Jaskot (Susan) and grandson, Joseph; parents, John and Margaret (née Kapica) Jaskot; brothers, Julius Jaskot and Henry Jaskot, and sisters Lucy Beierle, Barbara Cotter, and Anne Herrett. Contributions in memory of Joseph Jaskot may be directed to Church of St. Joseph (Aston, PA) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
