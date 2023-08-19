Jahla Robert Clarence Jahla Robert Clarence Jahla of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away August 13, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas at the age of 76. He was born November 22, 1946, in Mexico, Missouri, the adopted son of Elvin Ellsworth Jahla and Marguerite Balzer Jahla. Robert married Patricia Wilson on April 26, 1996, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. With his marriage to Patricia, he now had a partner for life who also enjoyed the things he loved. At an early age he began his love of hunting, fishing, and camping. The adventure of being outdoors led him to join Scouting where he earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. Robert was a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, having served 3 tours of duty. Immediately after his service in the Marine Corps he began his career in the printing industry in 1968 as a production manager with Shepherds/McGraw-Hill in Colorado Springs. In 1973 he joined Williams Printing in Colorado Springs as Pre-press Production Manager and was promoted to Account Executive in '77. In 2001 he and Patricia joined Sprint Press/Denver as Account Executives. Robert then shifted his job focus in 2003 when he became Manager of a UPS Store in Colorado Springs and continued until his retirement in 2015. During his years in the printing industry he worked with most of the region's leading arts organizations and became a great appreciator of fine art. His shared love of art with Patricia led them to rekindle her passion for making beautiful and unique pottery. After moving to Bull Shoals, AR in 2022, he became a member of the First Baptist Church of Bull Shoals and Hoevel-Barnett Post #1341 VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Jahla of 27 years, (Bull Shoals); his son, Sean Jahla and wife Tricia, and three grandchildren, Kyrsten, Taaron and Mylan Jahla (Idaho).
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Robert will be 11:00 AM, Friday, August 25, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Bull Shoals with Pastor Jon Norvell officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Bull Shoals, Arkansas. You may visit an online obituary and guest book at www.kirbyandfamily.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.