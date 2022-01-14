Jackson Susan Jo Jackson On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Susan Jo Jackson, an amazing mother and friend too many, passed away at age 68. Susan was born March 5, 1953 in Nampa, Idaho to Herman and Valeria (Klages) Robinson. She loved everything that dealt with the outdoors and was very adventurous. She treasured her time with family and friends. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Valeria Robinson. She is survived by her siblings, Cindy Burrup and Brent Robinson; by her children Kathy (Rick), Kyle (Rani), Keith (Amber), Kendra. Susan has 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren that will miss her greatly. A Celebration of Life will take place at Wilks Funeral Home on January 17, 2022 at 1:00p.m., and we ask that you please bring stories to share. Memories and condolences may also be shared online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
