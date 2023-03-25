Ingram Jay E. Ingram Jay Edward Ingram, 73, passed away on March 18, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans home in Pocatello, Idaho. He was born on February 11, 1950 in Pocatello, Idaho to Dwaine and Donna Williams Ingram. He attended school in Grace, Georgetown, and graduated from Soda Springs High School. He married Mary Jo Sibbett on May 8, 1972. They had 4 children. They later divorced. Jay met Melanie Sims, and they have spent the last 30 years together. Jay was in the U.S. Army, and he served in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in June 1976. He worked for JR Simplot in Conda, Idaho, and then moved to Colorado where he worked for Energy Fuels until they closed. He then returned to Pocatello, Idaho, and he worked at Double L until he retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, gold mining, playing cards, shooting darts, old cars, and motorcycles. He enjoyed watching Nascar racing and westerns. He is survived by his son, Jason Ingram, Pocatello, Id; daughters, Misty Hayes, Pocatello, Id, and Brandy (Sean) Lewis, American Falls, Id; Vanessa Almy; Tonya Zimmerman; Brian Almy; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Art and Jayne Ingram, Kuna, Id; sister Dora (Dodie) (Jack) Friedel, Pocatello, Id; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Heather Ingram; brother, Donald Gary (Butch) Ingram; and his parents. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow the celebration at Lava Hot Springs Cemetery with Military Honors by the US Army.
