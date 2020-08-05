Helen Hymas Hymas Helen Hymas, 99, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. A funeral service will be held for family and extended family on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10-10:45 a.m. Masks are required for those who are attending. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com
