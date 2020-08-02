Helen Hymas Hymas Helen Hymas, 99, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. A funeral service will be held in her honor at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10-10:45 a.m. The location of the service is pending and will be announced in Wednesday's version of the Idaho State Journal. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com
