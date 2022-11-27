Charles Hyde Robbins Hyde Charles Robbins Hyde, 90, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Pocatello, Idaho. Charles was born in Logan, Utah, on May 8, 1932, to Willard Parry and Sarah Robbins Hyde. The oldest of four children, Charles grew up in Wellsville and Springville, where he served as high school band president, playing saxophone. He also enjoyed being a lifeguard at the Park Ro-She swimming pool. After graduating from Springville High, Charles enrolled at Brigham Young University, where he joined the Air Force ROTC in 1951. While at BYU, Charles met Phyllis Jensen, and they were married on September 11, 1953, in the Logan, Utah temple. After Charles graduated from BYU, he entered the United States Air Force, and the family moved to Witchita, Texas, then to Kennett, Missouri, where he served as an intelligence officer. He then continued to serve in the Air Force Reserve until 1977, when he exited the service as a Major. Following his completion of active service, Charles and Phyllis moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1958, where Charles taught science and math classes at Pocatello High School for over 30 years. Charles and Phyllis lived in Pocatello until 2019, when they moved to Lehi, Utah to live with their daughter, Laurel, and where Phyllis passed away in 2019. Charles was an outgoing person who loved to visit with friends and relatives, and was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life, holding many callings, and serving as Bishop and a member of two stake presidencies. Charles and Phyllis enjoyed serving missions in Eugene, Oregon and Utica, New York. They also served many years together in the Idaho Falls Temple, and Charles later loved serving in the Family History Library. Charles loved the Boy Scouts of America, and spent much time in district activity and positions, including serving several years as a commissioner. He enjoyed serving at both boy and girl scout camps, and was honored with many awards, including the Silver Beaver. Charles also loved spending time with his family on summer camping and hiking vacations. As his children grew old enough, the vacations included many week-long backpacking trips into back country areas. Charles especially loved family reunions and seeing all the family members coming together in harmony. Charles is survived by his five children, Russell Hyde (Bonnie), Douglas Hyde, Laurel Owens (Kelly), Joseph Hyde (Becca), and Richard Hyde (JoEllen). He is also survived by a brother, William, 21 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the LDS chapel located at 1433 Gwen Drive, Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. will precede the funeral services. Following the services, internment, with Military Honors, will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
