Hummel Marlene Hummel Marlene Hummel passed away on January 28, 2022 at Franklin County Transitional Care from natural causes at the age of 87. She was born July 8, 1934 in Atlantic, Iowa to Charles Vern Hummel and Naomi Glee Chaney Hummel. They moved to Omaha, Nebraska So Charles could drive Greyhound buses. Then Shortly after they moved to Pocatello. She Spent most of her youth in Pocatello but would travel during some summers to Iowa to spend time with her aunt Glenda and the rest of the family. Marlene graduated from Pocatello High School in 1952 and went on to work for Farmers Insurance Group in Pocatello. She went on to have two children, a daughter, Chani Lynn Hummel, and a son, Kipp Hummel. Thereafter she went to work for the United States Government. After retiring from the United States Government she moved back to Pocatello and attended Idaho State University graduating with a bachelor's degree in Sociology in 1988. She served as chairman of Pocatello Parks and Recreation board from 1990 to 1992. She was extremely well known for her Mountain View and Mount Moriah cemetery tours. On Memorial Day 1997 she was guest speaker at the James H. Brady Memorial Chapel and was presented a commemorative plaque by the city cemetery's advisory board for her hard work and dedication. Marlene was a very generous, loving, tender hearted soul, and was always offering to help or improve the quality of life of people who were genuinely in need. Marlene had a deep passion for music and artwork of all types. Spending her free time drawing, painting, and designing classic and modern artwork. She also spent a great deal of time behind the typewriter with creative writing and other literature, and sometimes enjoying the entertainment at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Marlene is Preceded by death by her Grandparents Lon and Imogene Chaney, her Father, Charles V. Hummel, her Brother, Charles Eugene 'Gene' Hummel, her Mother, Naomi G. Hummel, her aunt, Glenda L. Shiffer, her Son, Kipp Hummel, and her Daughter, Chani L. Hummel. Marlene is survived by her Cousin Vicki Bowman, Granddaughter Joe M. Schmidt, and her Grandson Adam K. Burk. We would like to thank all of our friends and families for their extensive love and support. We would also like to thank the entire staff at Franklin County Transitional Care for their extensive love, support, and friendship as well. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
