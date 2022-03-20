Hueftle M. Keene Hueftle M. Keene Hueftle passed away March 18th with family at his bedside. Keene was loved by many for his ceaseless curiosity, love of nature, and passion for caring for the earth. He will be sorely missed. Born in Eustis, Nebraska, Keene was a lifelong Huskers fan - though his love for the team also brought him some frustration at their frequent losing. He grew up fishing, hunting and spending time in nature in the area around Eustis. Keene moved to Idaho in 1966 to become the Director of The Laboratory for Children with Learning Disabilities. He then established a private practice in Pocatello from 1968 to about 2021. In his more than 50 years of practicing, he helped countless people to stop smoking, lose weight, and improve their marriages through a variety of techniques, including hypnosis. Keene also worked for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District #25 for more than 25 years testing students and helping them with learning issues. Apart from his professional life, Keene had many passions, including big band jazz music (he often attended the Sun Valley Jazz Festival); governmental issues (he frequently wrote letters to the editor of the Idaho State Journal about these topics); the environment (he created the Southeast Idaho Environmental Network, or SEIN); and dogs (namely the beloved Vizslas had had over the years - Katie, Helgi, and Hattie). Keene also loved walking, especially with Hattie, and they could often be seen exploring the Pocatello foothills or enjoying the open space at the airport. To Keene, Hattie was "the best dog in the whole world." And once he worked up an appetite on his adventures with Hattie, Keene would head to one of his favorite breakfast spots, Butterburr's or Oliver's, where he was well-acquainted with the waiters and the regulars. Keene also loved spending time with his four children and their families. He loved to educate them about nature, make homemade German pretzels, as well as play practical jokes on them. Even as his health declined in the last two years of his life, Keene had a great sense of humor and made those around him laugh. He will be forever remembered by the many people he helped and by the family and friends who loved him. Keene was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Anna, and his brothers, Kurt, Weldon, and Gib. Surviving are his children: Kim (Pat) Kenney of New Braunfels, Texas; Kirk (Theresa) Hueftle of Lorain, Ohio; Kristi (Clint) Carter of Heber City, Utah; and Max (Darcy) Hueftle of Eugene, Oregon. He had four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. As per his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to one or more of the following organizations: ● Yellowstone Wolf Project: https://www.yellowstone.org/wolf-project/ o PO Box 1857 Bozeman, MT 59771-1857 ● Western Watersheds Project: https://www.westernwatersheds.org/; o Western Watersheds Project P.O. Box 1770 Hailey, Idaho 83333 ● Alliance for the Wild Rockies: https://allianceforthewildrockies.org/ o P.O. Box 505 Helena, MT 59624 ● Project Coyote: https://www.projectcoyote.org/ o Project Coyote P.O. Box 5007 Larkspur, CA 94977 ● Sagebrush Habitat Conservation Fund: https://sagebrushfund.org/ o P.O. Box 1643 Hailey, ID 83333 Please note that your donation is in memory of M. Keene Hueftle. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
