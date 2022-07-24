Hranac Larry Neil Hranac Larry N. Hranac, 6/4/1945 to 7/21/2021. Larry grew up working on the family farm and graduated from Hansen High School in 1963. He attended ISU and served Navy active duty 1966-1998 continuing into Navy Seabee Reserves 1968-1998. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad from 1971-2005. Larry has one son, Paul Hranac, and two grandsons, David Hranac and Coty Hranac. He has 6 nieces, 4 nephews, 13 grand nephews/nieces and 4 great-grand nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Madeline Hranac, brother Eugene Hranac, sister Lynn Shouse, and one grand nephew. Celebration of Life to be held on August 6th, 2022. Contact Lorri 208-230-7736 if you plan to attend.
