Howell Mary Lou Howell Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary Lou Howell died on August 23, 2022, in Sun City, Arizona due to complications of COPD. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on December 7, 1929 to Edward and Lucile Fechtel. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert and Ray Fechtel, her husband Horace "H" Smith Howell, her grandson Samuel Smith Roberts, and her son-in-law Douglas Lowry. Mary Lou graduated from Pocatello High School and carried with her a circle of friends that she was connected to through her entire life, either in Pocatello or Arizona. She was a devoted friend and loving mother raising four children while also being the caregiver for many elderly relatives. She was the strength and the glue that held everything together. While raising her family she found time for the many things she loved. She was a masterful bridge player, an amazing golfer, loved playing tennis, enjoyed her beautiful garden, and organized family reunions where her tuna noodle salad was legendary. She immersed herself in all things at the Pocatello Country Club becoming one of the few female presidents of the board. While working hard to insure the Club was the best it could be, you would also find her in the gardens helping plant flowers and pulling weeds, making sure everything looked beautiful. Whether on the golf course, playing cards, many fun trips to Sun Valley and other great adventures, Mary Lou always made everyone feel special. During her final days she was cared for by the loving aides at Royal Oaks Retirement Community in Sun City, Arizona. Our family will be forever grateful for the wonderful staff there. Mary Lou is survived by son George Rhoads (Gwen), daughter Marcia Lowry, son Jeff Rhoads (Jennifer), and daughter Julie Howell. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Chris Rhoads, Jennifer Lowry, Melanie Lowry (Mark Dangler), Tim Lowry, Andrew Roberts and Hannah Roberts, and her only great grandchild Olive June Dangler. The family will be hosting a celebration of life at Juniper Hills Country Club on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 3:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mary Lou's memory to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, 101 N. Main St., Pocatello, ID 83204, or through a link on their web site: uwsei@unitedwaysei.org.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.