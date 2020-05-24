Gary Howell Ward Howell Gary Ward Howell passed away peacefully, with loved ones at his side, on May 18, 2020, at Monte Vista Hills Care Center. Gary had resided at Monte Vista for nearly a year, when complications from Multiple Sclerosis took his independence. Gary was born on October 30, 1957 in Pocatello, Idaho to Ray Ward and Beverly Jean (Jones) Howell. He attended Tendoy Elementary, Alameda Junior High, and Highland High School, all in Pocatello, and later received his GED through Idaho State University. He grew up loving the outdoors and, as a teenager, much preferred them over attending high school. Gary married Benita "Bennie" Medrano Garcia in 1989 in Pocatello. After 16 years of marriage, they divorced but remained lifelong companions. Gary loved fishing, camping, singing karaoke, and spending time with family. He attended every family gathering until he no longer could. Gary was a talented artist, known for his paintings of nature, which he often gave as gifts to friends and family. Gary and Bennie traveled to many local art shows to display his works. Together, they enjoyed decades of camping, fishing, making home improvements, visiting local attractions, and dancing. They could often be found at Revive at 5 and local Senior Center dances. Gary liked to reminisce and share stories about his time in the 1980s operating a bar in Atomic City. Gary also enjoyed going to ISU ball games with his good friends Bill and Carl. From a young age, Gary always liked earning his own money. As a boy, he caught and sold night crawlers and mowed lawns. As a young man and adult, Gary earned a living doing residential and commercial maintenance, first owning his own business and then working for and retiring from Pocatello School District after 27 years. Most of that time was spent at Franklin Middle School, where Gary was also very active in the education association. He took much pride in those positions and cherished the friendships he built through the school district. Gary was a member of the Praise Temple of God Church, where he loved to worship and celebrate the Lord with his church family. Gary was known as a very happy, humble, kind, and loving person with a big heart and a great sense of humor. He loved people, and he loved life! Gary was preceded in death by his father Ray and by Gary's former wife and lifelong friend Bennie. He is survived by his mother Beverly, sisters Christy Ann Cahoon, Connie Jean (Troy) Donahue, Caralee (Raymond) Nulph, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who loved him very much; many friends, and his dear and loyal friend Jetta Smith. A graveside memorial will be held July 3, 2020, 11 a.m., at Norton Cemetery in McCammon, ID. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
