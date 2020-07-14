Housel Jacqueline "Jackie" Housel Jacqueline "Jackie" Housel, 69, passed away at her home on July 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family as she returned to her Heavenly Father. A graveside service will be held in her honor at 2:00pm on Thursday, July 16 at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, 1520 S. 5th Avenue. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com
+1
Trending Today
Articles
- Experts alarmed by Idaho COVID-19 trend
- Local judge accepts plea deal for woman accused of having sex with teenage boys
- Police: Man wanted for homicide fatally shoots self as officers approach
- 28 new COVID-19 cases identified in Southeast Idaho
- Area food vendors plan East Idaho Fair Food Tour
- Pocatello men arrested following alleged domestic violence incidents
- A look inside former Century athletic director Steve Anderson's baseball memorabilia collection
- Safe approach of youth football league, some local businesses recognized by health department
- Activist hosting race seminars after troubling encounter in Lava Hot Springs
- Dear City Council Members,
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Car
- Mileage: 234,000
Sale
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5