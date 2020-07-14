Jacqueline "Jackie" Housel

Housel Jacqueline "Jackie" Housel Jacqueline "Jackie" Housel, 69, passed away at her home on July 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family as she returned to her Heavenly Father. A graveside service will be held in her honor at 2:00pm on Thursday, July 16 at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, 1520 S. 5th Avenue. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com