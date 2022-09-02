Horsley Ralph Wade Horsley Ralph Wade Horsley, 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Vail, AZ, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Wade was born to Ralph Lincoln and Marian Lindsay Horsley on July 4, 1957. He was raised and educated in Soda Springs, Idaho, graduating from Soda Springs High School in 1975. He furthered his education at Idaho State University. Wade married Tonda Murr on May 3, 1991. They are the parents of two children, Adam and Patricia. Wade worked for Utah Power and Light, Pacific Corp and Tucson Electric. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, photography, and the outdoors. Wade is survived by his wife, Tonda, Vail, AZ, his two children, Adam Streeper, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Patricia Horsley (Robert) Johnson, Mackenbach, Germany, 10 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his parents, Ralph and Marian Horsley, Boise, Idaho; his three sisters, Stephanie Childs (Mike Rucker); Paula (Jeff) Hales and Sara Stringham (Tom Matus) all of Kuna, Idaho as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear." The family wishes to express their gratitude for the many acts of kindness they have received and ask that any donations in memory of Wade be directed to a charity of your choice.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.