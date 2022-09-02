Ralph Wade Horsley

Horsley Ralph Wade Horsley Ralph Wade Horsley, 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Vail, AZ, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Wade was born to Ralph Lincoln and Marian Lindsay Horsley on July 4, 1957. He was raised and educated in Soda Springs, Idaho, graduating from Soda Springs High School in 1975. He furthered his education at Idaho State University. Wade married Tonda Murr on May 3, 1991. They are the parents of two children, Adam and Patricia. Wade worked for Utah Power and Light, Pacific Corp and Tucson Electric. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, photography, and the outdoors. Wade is survived by his wife, Tonda, Vail, AZ, his two children, Adam Streeper, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Patricia Horsley (Robert) Johnson, Mackenbach, Germany, 10 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his parents, Ralph and Marian Horsley, Boise, Idaho; his three sisters, Stephanie Childs (Mike Rucker); Paula (Jeff) Hales and Sara Stringham (Tom Matus) all of Kuna, Idaho as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear." The family wishes to express their gratitude for the many acts of kindness they have received and ask that any donations in memory of Wade be directed to a charity of your choice.