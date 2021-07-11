Hopkins Rhoda Fay Hopkins Rhoda Fay Capell Hopkins passed away at her home in Pocatello, ID on Jul 7, 2021. She was born in Pocatello Feb 27, 1952 to Charles and Mearl Capell. She was the 5th of 10 children. She graduated from Grace High School and attended Linx Business College earning an associate degree. Rhoda married Mark L Hopkins Jun 2, 1971 in the Logan Temple. Mark and Rhoda had 6 daughters and 4 sons. In 1982, the family moved from Soda Spring, ID to Pocatello, where they have lived since. Rhoda loved her work doing fitting and alterations, upholstering, sewing customized skirts, and as a secretary in her son's cabinet shop. Mark and Rhoda served about 10 years in the Idaho Falls Temple. Rhoda loved her Savior and had a living testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ, which she lived in the way she conducted her life. Rhoda was dedicated to her family, teaching them to live the gospel and contribute to the world they lived in. She taught her children how to sew, quilt, crochet, garden, and can food. She loved to read books. She could be counted on to help with homework, at all hours of the day or night. She rarely missed a sporting event, arts performance, or other important event for her children during their younger years. Rhoda loved working with those who were lonely or did not "fit in." She emulated examples of service and care to her family and friends. Rhoda lived by example the teachings of our Savior of love, compassion, empathy, and friendship. She showed charity in its purest form: freely, selflessly, and unconditionally! She lent a listening ear, sympathized, celebrated, offered a shoulder to cry on, was a confidant, and a friend. She lived her life selflessly serving those around her, and that is what she will be most remembered for. Rhoda was preceded in death by her parents, a sister-in-law, Diane Capell, a brother-in-law, Lavar Hirschi, and her brother Tom. Rhoda is survived by her husband, her children, Amy Hopkins (Lawrenceburg, TN), Benjamin (Lisa) (Pocatello), Celeste Foster (Orem, UT), Aunna (Stephen Burke) and Rhonda (Larry) Gish (both of Cheyenne, WY), Daniel (Monica) (Fruitland, ID), Brigham (Emily) (Lindon, UT), Ammon (Desiree) (Teakean, ID), Emily (James) Glasgow (Montpelier, ID), and Amanda (Robert) Grant (Magna, UT), a son-in-law, Anthony Cornwall, 36 grandchildren (+1 on the way), 1 great-grandchild, 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Funeral services will be held on Tues., Jul 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the church building located at 5425 Bannock Hwy in Pocatello. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM at the church. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Soda Springs at 3:00 PM. Condolences and memories of Rhoda can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
