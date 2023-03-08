Holt John Christopher Holt John Christopher Holt returned home to Heaven, early Sunday morning, February 26, 2023 in Converse, Texas. He was born on January 27, 1983 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Edward Lawrence and Maureen Empey Holt, the youngest of 8 children who loved their baby brother very much. His life has not been easy, as he has battled depression for most of his life. He is no longer hurting or in pain. We know that he is happy, healthy, and free from the depression that he has suffered from for years. He will forever be in our hearts and minds. We choose to celebrate the years of cooking lessons, game playing and endless teasing that came with him. The future will not be easy but we will move forward remembering and celebrating everything he did for us and taught us. He has been the bravest warrior, fighting his darkness while never neglecting the happiness of his family. He is survived by his grateful wife and best friend of 18 years, Audrey Millett and children: Austin, Samantha, and Eliana of Converse, Texas; his parents; brothers: Gordon (Cindy) of Idaho Falls, David (Peggey) of Middleton, ID, Trent (Holly) of Pocatello, Dan (Emily) of Chubbuck, and Jeff (Richelle) of Dasmarinas, Philippines; his sisters: Kimberly (Shawn) Bekkemellom of Honeyville, UT and Melanie Stander (Hailey) of Pocatello; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his beautiful daughter, Gwenyth Christine. Plans are being made for a Celebration of Life mid-June in Aberdeen, Idaho. Details will be provided when the time gets closer for those who wish to celebrate the life that John lived.
