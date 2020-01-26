Holsten River Wade Holsten River Wade Holsten, 11; of Soda Springs passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. River was born on October 17, 2008 in Montpelier, Idaho the son of Dustin Wade Holsten and Jessica Lyn Hadlock. He attended K-2 at Thirkill Elementary in Soda Springs and 3-5 at North Gem in Bancroft. River Wade lived in Soda Springs, ID with his very loving and supportive parents Jessie L. Hadlock and Dustin and Kaitlin Holsten, and his much-loved siblings, Abigayle Rose and Michael Creek Holsten. River loved to do and participate in so many activities and hobbies. He had a passion for many things and especially people. He absolutely loved to go snowboarding/skiing with his family up at Pebble Creek, skateboarding with his uncle EJ, and one of his favorite sports was football. River also was very talented with all sports including gymnastics, baseball, basketball, soccer and wrestling. Not only was he great on a skateboard, but also could ride any bike or scooter and get up to 1,000 jumps in a row on a po-go stick. He loved to go to the farm to ride horses and participate in branding days. He also enjoyed 4 -wheeling, camping, video games and throwing knives. He genuinely enjoyed taking his little brother to the park, being with his older sister, and spending time with his friends and cousins and especially loved to be with his grandparents. River is survived by his mother Jessie L. Hadlock and his father and mother, Dustin Wade and Kaitlin Alyse Holsten and a brother Michael Creek Holsten and a sister Abigayle Rose Holsten all of Soda Springs, ID. He is also survived by uncles and aunts, Tony Holsten, Tye Holsten, Rick Holsten, Tracey Holsten and EJ and KC Lopez, and grandparents, Mike and Roxie Holsten, Gayle (Epifanio) Lopez, Randy (Annett) Hadlock and also many other aunts, uncles, grandparents and many cousins. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Hal and Connie Rhead, Gene and Virginia Ruger and great-uncles and aunts, Vaughn and Tamra Holsten and Rick Holsten. River's ability to give to people through his short life continues as he was able to give the gift of life to 3 people immediately upon his passing from this earth. The happiness that River was able to bring people has expanded as he continues to give to others and bring happiness to countless people and their families. River Wade Holsten is a hero. Memorial services for River will be held Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m. at the North Gem High School. Condolences and memories and pictures can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.