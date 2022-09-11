Don Holm Holm Donald Wesley Holm, age 87, of Pocatello, Idaho quietly passed away September 7, 2022, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was born August 22, 1935, in Burley, Idaho to James Annis Holm and Thelma Margaret Andrew Holm. Being the middle child, he had two older brothers Bill and Larry, as well as a younger brother and sister, Janet and Steve. At a young age, he was taught the importance of hard work as he helped his father during the summer months cutting and hauling logs out of Island Park which were used to build potato cellars in the Burley and Oakley areas. He always had a great love of sports, playing football and basketball, and running track. He participated in various track meets and won a state championship in the pole vault in Boise, Idaho. He later took up golf, bowling, and participated in Pomerelle Ski Patrol near Burley. He graduated from Burley High School in 1953 and attended Idaho State College (now Idaho State University), Ricks College, and University of Utah. In 1958, Don served in the in the U.S. Army in Chinon, France for two years. In addition, he served four years in the Army Reserves and discharged in June 1964. After serving in the Army, he was employed by Gordon Paving in Burley and Magic Valley Foods in Rupert. In 1969, he married Kay (Woolstenhulme) Anderson in Burley, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. In 1970, they moved to Chatsworth, California and worked for his brother-in-law at their masonry business. After returning to Idaho in 1974 he was employed by Echol West and Bucyrus-Erie. In 1986 he went to work for the U.S. Post Office in Pocatello and retired from there in 2004. After retirement you could find him, along with a group of friends, on the golf course playing 18 holes a day, 5 days a week. In 2010 he scored a hole in one at Highland Golf Course and later that year he scored another. During the winter months he enjoyed bowling on a league at Tough Guy Lanes in Pocatello. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in various callings. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. Don is survived by his wife, Kay of Chubbuck; 4 children: Lane (Kimberly) Holm of Porterville, California; Brenda (Scott) Matson of Pocatello; Patrick (Tracy) Holm of Pocatello; and Scott (Cassidi) Holm of Chubbuck; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; a sister Janet Taylor of California and a brother Steve Holm of Burley, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m, Thursday, September 15th at the Mountain Park LDS Chapel 4600 Victory Ave, Chubbuck, Idaho with Bishop Tyler Wheatley officiating. A viewing will be at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, September 14th and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at the Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. The family extends special thanks to the staff of Enhabit Hospice for the special care they provided as well as family, friends, and neighbors. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
