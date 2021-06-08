Holladay Ruth Lorraine Holladay Our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ruth Lorraine Holladay peacefully passed away Friday, June 4th to be with her eternal companion, Jean Dale Holladay, for his birthday June 5th. Ruth Lorraine Holladay was born August 14, 1924 in Moreland, Idaho to William Phillip Wray and Elsie Myrtle Marie Christiansen. She was the 2nd of 4 children. Mom grew up in Moreland and loved her life there. The family loved to camp and fish and explore Idaho. Mom had several interesting jobs growing up; many a dress or shoe was ordered from the Sears Roebuck Catalogue with her wages. One of our favorites to hear about was her "Rosie the Riveter" job to work on airplanes.It was there she met her future pilot and love of her life, Jean Dale Holladay. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple and have enjoyed this blessing for 76 years. They were blessed with 3 daughters, Kathryn, Jocelyn and Jeanne Ann. Moms' life as a small town girl turned into a whirlwind of moving and visiting all around the world during their Air Force career. When they retired from the military they returned home to Pocatello, Idaho and together built a beautiful home. Their main reason for retiring in Pocatello was to take care of their aging parents and they did this with so much love. They were called on a mission to serve in the LDS Church Genealogy Center in Pocatello and loved working with and meeting so many good people. They were then called to the Idaho Falls Temple as 1st Councilor and loved that calling as this was the temple they were married in. After this calling they continued to work in the temple till they were 88 years old. Mom enjoyed serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in many leadership positions. She was a very hard worker and always worked to the very best of her ability. I remember so many opportunities of service and helping others and getting us to learn to serve with a willing heart and hands. She made everyone feel warm and welcome in their home. She was a very good teacher and excelled in sewing, cooking, gardening, floral design, home interiors and needlepoint. I often saw her working thru the night sewing all of us girls new dresses for holidays and birthdays. She earned her Real Estate License, but we never lived anywhere long enough for her to use it. Mom loved spending time with her family and grandkids and great grandkids, no one ever went hungry in her home and she will surely be missed by all. She is survived by her children, Kathryn (Petter) Svanevik of Norway, Jeanne Ann (Brian) Chapman of Rexburg; their 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren: and her brother Douglas (Gloria) Wray of Payson Utah. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jean Dale Holladay, daughter, Jocelyn Burns; granddaughter Michelle Svanevik; parents, William P. and Myrtle Wray; sisters, Lael Hoffman and Shirley Kisling. Family and close friends are invited to an inside Graveside Service, viewing 10:30 AM at the Mink Creek Ward Chapel Relief Society Room, 8200 W Portneuf Road, Pocatello Id 83204. She will be laid to rest at the Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S 5th Ave Pocatello ID 83204. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
