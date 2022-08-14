Holden Ralph Holden Ralph Lindsey Holden transitioned to his heavenly home on August 1, 2022 in Sun City West, Arizona. Ralph was born in St. Louis, Missouri July 14, 1928 to Cyril Robert Holden and Annabelle Cooper Holden, the third of their four children. He grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho and married his high school sweetheart Lois LaRee Hoffman on March 25, 1948. Lois preceded Ralph in death on March 31, 2010. They raised four children in Pocatello, Idaho; Kristie Stratford (Ken), Mary Kay McCollum (Lee), Frank Holden (DeeAnn), and Cindy Holden. Ralph attended the University of Idaho from 1946-47 pledging Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He returned to Idaho Falls to marry Lois, farm and raise their family. He was president of Kiwanis in Pocatello and a member for 23 years. Ralph was also a member of Idaho Food Dealers, Pocatello Country Club, ISU Bengal Boosters, Pocatello Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Merchants, United Campaign and Pocatello Chiefs. Ralph was an entrepreneur his entire life. He managed and owned Okay's Food Center in Pocatello for many years. He began as a potato farmer, started a satellite business, an insulation business, a gift store (The Underground), and finally a Snug Fleece Woolens Store. He retired to Sun City West, Arizona and enjoyed a long retirement with Lois. Ralph played years of golf and tennis. Much of his leisure time was spent with his many special friends. Ralph was dearly loved, admired and respected by all who's lives he touched. He was one of the very good ones, the epitome of what it truly means to be called a 'gentleman'. He could always lighten a room and bring a smile to a face, no matter the age of the person with whom he was engaging. He enjoyed a very full journey through this life, living just into his 94th year, in spite of being mostly blind for the last 20 years. His motto, repeated often, was "I never had a bad day". We are blessed to have had him as our father. Ralph leaves behind, his four children, his grandchildren, Troy Stratford (Dixie), Lindsey Bender (John), Christian McCollum (Anne), Andrew McCollum (Kim), and Holden Nielson and 11 great grandchildren. We lost grandchildren Cassie Holden in 1988 and Rodney Stratford in 2010. Ralph's family would like to thank the loving friends who have helped him these last years of his life. His friends Alice Thielman and Sandy Cryer; his Hospice nurse Mandy Read, care companions Heather Adams and Lauren Foley. They have all given him love and comfort when he was most in need. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts. There will be a private family service at a later date.