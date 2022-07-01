Hochhalter Marie Hochhalter Marie Hochhalter (Reese) was born on January 13, 1949 in Hillsville, VA. She passed away on June 23, 2022 due to natural causes. Marie moved to Pocatello, ID as a small child with her parents, where she spent the majority of her life. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1967. She attended Idaho State University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources & Development in 1995. She also obtained her Associate in Management in 1994 through the Insurance Institute of America. Marie retired from her career in finance in the early 2000's. She was married to David W. Hochhalter on August 12, 1989. Marie loved her Lord and Savior above all else. She spent most of her free time stuyding scripture and other biblical learning. She was also a very talented scrapbooker and crafter in many things. She was a published author for her poetry and always dreamed of writing children's books. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, David W. Hochhalter of Pocatello, ID; her children: Kimberly Phillips of Las Vegas, NV; Jennifer Smith of Pocatello, ID; Howie (Jessica) Smith of Boise, ID; Sheila Silva of Boise, ID; and her 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, M. Shane Hochhalter of Pocatello, ID. May she rest peacefully in the loving arms of her Savior No public services will be held at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
