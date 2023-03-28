Hobson Rebecca Darlene Hobson Rebecca Darlene Baker Hobson passed away peacefully in her home in Preston, Idaho, on March 22, 2023. She is finally free from a 22-year, up-hill battle with multiple medical conditions. Becky was born August 12, 1966, to Wallace Arthur Baker and Patricia Sue Maxfield in Phenix City, Alabama. She attended school in the Brigham City area, graduating with her high school diploma from the Young Mothers Program in 1986. This was a proud moment in her life as she was caring for her daughter during her final year of high school. Becky was a hard worker and excelled in whatever position she was put in, and she was often the only woman in jobs that were heavily occupied by men. It was at E. A. Millers, that Becky met the love of her life, Tim Hobson. They were married on May 10, 1986, in Elko, Nevada. This year would have marked the 37th anniversary of a marriage they treasured. They are the proud parents of two and the grandparents of three. Becky loved them all. She hosted "Sleepovers with Granny," to spend time with her grandkids and show them how much they meant to her. Becky loved her dogs and riding her horses. A riding accident in 2001 prevented her from ever being able to get on a horse again. Becky loved her bestie, Kathy - one of the few people she let past her hard outer shell. If anyone could do that, they got to see a soul they will never forget. The shenanigans she and Kathy shared brought joy to Becky for the rest of her life. "Thank you for being a friend," Kathy. Becky will be sorely missed by all those who loved her. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Megan Sue Francisco and granddaughter Avery Alani Francisco; son, Dillon T. Hobson and granddaughter Scarlette Rose Hobson and grandson Deklan Maxfield Hobson; father, Wallace A. Baker; brothers Wally Baker, Troy (Rebecca) Baker, and sister Shauna (Lee) Kraus. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Patricia Sue Maxfield Shinkle; her stepdad, Robert Kenneth Shinkle; her stepsister, Monica Lynn Shinkle Hunter; her stepbrother, Brandon Keith Shinkle; and her stepmother, June Lemon Baker. A memorial in Becky's honor will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. in the Whitney Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 1444 S. 1600 E., Preston. Visitors are welcome from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Becky has requested family and friends to not worry about dressing up, but to come as you are and be comfortable at her services. A luncheon will follow. Our family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Avery Jeffers and the Franklin County Medical Center Hospice team, especially Codie, Jordan, and Amanda, for the compassionate care they provided to Becky over the last few weeks. She will be sorely missed by all those who loved her. We love you mom. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
