Claira Hirning Hirning Claira Knopp Hirning passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on December 24, 2019 and joined her parents and 10 siblings in heaven. She was born in Heyburn, Idaho on September 26, 1935 to Jacob and Amelia Knopp. Claira trained as a nurse at St. Anthony's Hospital in Pocatello, Idaho. She met the love of her life, Arthur J. Hirning, while celebrating the completion of her nursing board exam at the club where Art worked. The two fell deeply in love and were married on November 29, 1957, at the Congregational Church in Paul, Idaho where Claira's parents worshipped. After serving as a surgical nurse at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho for several years, she and Art decided to fulfill their dream of starting a family. Art's career took, them across Southern Idaho from Twin Falls to Boise, Idaho Falls, and finally Pocatello. During this time, their family grew to include three children: sons Lane and Kelly and daughter Stephanie. Family was everything to Claira, and her greatest joy in life was caring for her children and grandchildren. Art and Claira were blessed with many years of time with family. Claira usually brought a sister or two as they traveled to baptisms, birthdays, and graduations for her ever-growing family. Claira was blessed with nine grandchildren who she spoiled at every opportunity. Her grandchildren were the perfect ages, as she was able to hold at least one on her lap for Christmas Eve twenty-five years in a row. She and Art would spend time with their grandchildren whenever and wherever they could. Soccer, lacrosse and hockey games, cross-country meets, dance recitals, debate tournaments, or school plays; Claira was there for anything her grandkids participated in. She and Art also enjoyed taking trips in their motorhome during their retirement years, wintering in the Southwest. During the summer months, their motorhome was the home on wheels for each family reunion, serving as a home-base for all the grandkids and extended family. Claira loved having the entire family with her during the holidays, especially at their cabin in Island Park, Idaho. Claira and Art's cabin was the family retreat, and having everyone there made it perfect for her. She was a fantastic cook who shared her gift of hospitality by preparing delicious, homemade meals for the entire family. She was happy to share her recipes with anyone, but you could never make it as well as she could. Her recipes were an approximation where nothing was really measured - she knew just the perfect amount to add, every time. Claira was a lifelong Christian with a strong faith in God. Her faith was an important part of her daily life through prayer and hymns. She raised her family in the Lutheran faith, passing down prayers before every meal and traditional hymns from her parents. Claira knew that after her life on earth, she would join her loved ones in heaven. Claira is survived by her husband of 62 years Art, son Lane (Patrice) - Salt Lake City, UT, son Kelly (Kim) - Pocatello, ID, and daughter Stephanie Earl - Flagstaff, AZ. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Andrew Hirning (Razan), Steven Hirning, Matthew Hirning, Chris Hirning (Angela), Sarah Hirning, Ashley Hirning, Anna Hirning, Jacob Earl, and Sofia Earl. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Caring Hearts Assisted Living for all the love and devotion they showed to Claira. They would also like to thank the Heritage Hospice team, especially Dr. LaVonne Mills, Angela Young, and Whitney Sorenson. Claira was honored at a private ceremony held at Grace Lutheran Church and will be interred at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho. Arrangements were under the care of Downard Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send contributions honoring Claira's life to the Alzheimer's Association online (www.alz.org).