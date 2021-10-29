Beverly Hinze Hinze Beverly Ruth Page (Palmer) Hinze , 92 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Jill in Wellsville, Utah. Beverly was born in Grace, Idaho to Anna Christensen and Willis D. Page. She was the third daughter of five girls. Beverly married Eldon Palmer and they had four children. Their children are Cathy (Dennis) Cordell; Kelly (Valerie ) Palmer; Jill (Mark) Anderson and Kip (Suzanne) Palmer. She later married Phil Hinze. They lived in Pocatello, Cheyenne and North Ogden. She loved his children, including Brent Hinze (Sara); Gary (Sandy) Hinze; Val (Colleen) Hinze; Vickie Hinze and Tina Renee (Stan ) Lackey. She was a wonderful loving mother and homemaker. She later taught music in Blackfoot Elementary Schools and reading and language at Alameda Junior High. Beverly loved being with her family. She and Phil also gardened and shared their produce with the family. She loved playing the organ at Church for over fifty years. She loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ with all her heart. She is survived by her sister Sharon Galler of Blackfoot, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday evening, October 29, 2021 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at Wilks Funeral Home on West Chubbuck Road. A viewing will also be held Saturday morning 10:00 to 10:34 at the Bringhurst Ward Church, with the funeral service at 11:00. The Church is located at 140 Bringhurst Street and North Yellowstone Highway in Chubbuck. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.