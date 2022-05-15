Hillman Rick Hillman In the evening hours of May 7, 2022, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle left this life unexpectedly. He did so with dignity and grace, in his home, surrounded by family who loved and cherished him. Rick was the son of Bob and Elaine Hillman and was born April 26, 1948. He was raised as an only child, as his brother, Marty, passed away when he was a toddler. He was the apple of his parent's eye, and grew into an exceptional man who was respected and loved throughout the community for his generosity and willingness to go the extra mile for anyone in need. Rick was raised in Pocatello, where he received all of his elementary education before graduating from Highland High School in 1966. Rick lettered in several sports in high school, namely track and football. He then went on to study art on a scholarship through ISU and Utah State. During his time there, he lettered at ISU in diving and even won a state championship. As a young man, he was also involved in training and managing race horses with his best friend, Lee Hawkins, through the racing circuit. Rick took over the management of the Green T Bar and Grill after his father became ill. He was instrumental in bringing high-class entertainment to the Pocatello area. For many years, the Green T was the largest nightclub and dance floor in the state of Idaho. Throughout the years, he met many high profile entertainers, and made an impression on everyone who met him. Rick loved to laugh and was always trying new things. He had a unique sense of humor in all things that he did. He spent a great deal of his time adventuring through life with his family. He spent many hours coaching and mentoring his children and grandchildren in all walks of their lives. He was an avid hunter, snowmobiler, skier, traveler, and boater. He flew his own airplane, participated in Tae Kwon Do as a fourth degree black belt, and was a World Champion mounted cowboy shooter. He also participated in the 2002 Olympics, demonstrating his sport to the world. He was a straight shooter, told it how it was, and respected you for your thoughts and beliefs. As a family, we were lucky enough to experience the ranch life, raising cattle and horses with Rick. There was never a day that there wasn't a rodeo at home with the livestock, or the chance to learn a new skill. Rick was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who wanted to learn or be a part of the Cowboy Way. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Elaine Hillman, and his brother, Marty. Rick is survived by Linda, his wife of 51 years; his children, Corey and Dana; along with three grandchildren, Riley, Nicholas, and Kyler. He is also survived by his extended family, the Milners, who he was close with throughout his life. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck from 2:00-4:00 pm. Bring your thoughts and memories to share with the family and friends. Dress informally, as Rick was "cowsy" and would never recognize you otherwise.
