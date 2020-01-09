Darla Hill Hill Darla Call Hill, 69, passed away in Pocatello on January 4, 2020. Darla was the oldest of five daughters and one son; born to Albert Lyle and MaryLou (Nanney) Call on April 10, 1950 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was raised on a farm in Rigby, ID and attended school in Rigby. Darla met her sweetheart, Gary Hill, and a year later, they were married on May 9, 1969 in Rigby. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union came wonderful children, Shane, Stephanie, and Lori. Gary and Darla lived in Idaho Falls, Rigby, and Rexburg before moving to Pocatello and settling in Chubbuck. Darla enjoyed her family and home. Part of her life was working outside the home at Ben Franklin, K-Mart, ZCMI, and Meier and Frank. Darla was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed friends and neighbors, and to all those that crossed her path, she valued your friendship and kindness. Darla is survived by her husband, Gary Hill; her children, Shane (Lindy) Hill; Stephanie (Brent) Bachmeier; and Lori (Jon) Norris; her twin sister, Starla (John) Davis; siblings, Gay Gallup; Joy Taylor; Laralee (Shawn) Ker; Jerry Call; 14 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services for Darla will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Chubbuck Third Ward Chapel, 473 Independence Avenue, with Bishop Scott Harris conducting. A viewing will begin at 10:00 AM prior to the services at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.