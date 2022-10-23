Billy Hill George Hill Billy "Bill" George Hill was born on June 27, 1931 in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho to William and Nada Hill and passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. He married Ellen Owens Hill on May 17, 1951 and shared 66 wonderful years of marriage and now, together forever. Bill is survived by his four children, Edward Hill (Laura Keller), Marsha (Norm) Fryer, Anthony (Lori) Hill, Ronald (Jean) Hill, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. The memories he made with us will last forever. No scheduled services, interment ceremony in Idaho Falls, Idaho, date pending. Condolences may be shared at www.HoranCares.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.