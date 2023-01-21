Hickman Lila May Hickman 87, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2023. She was born to Rex and Helen Nichols. She had two brothers Earl (Kathy), Robert (LaRue), and two sisters Barbara (Mack) and Bonnie (Wayne). Lila was married to Phillip Hickman and together they raised Jaynee, Jill, Jay, and Jess. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, her youngest son, Jess, and several nieces and nephews. She was survived by her children, Jaynee (Lenard), Jill, and Jay (Natasha), 12 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren. She enjoyed driving long haul trucking with her husband early on until her mother fell ill and she returned to take care of her. She enjoyed cooking, bowling, volunteering, church, her pets, and family gatherings. She was very family oriented and had many extended relatives. Once you were a part of her family you remained that way. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at American Falls Christian Fellowship; 329 Harrison, American Falls, ID 83211. To order flowers, or to share condolences, memories, and photos, please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.
