Hess Janet Marie Hess On Wednesday, 1/4/23, Janet Hess, beloved mother, grandmother, and artist, passed away at the age of 74. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond, her mother, Inez and her brother, Anthony. Janet always had a love for art. In her early 30s, she went to SFCC for graphic design, making a successful career out of her passion. She worked in graphic design in the Spokane area for many years, while also creating art in her free time. She could often be found at the local art shows, either as a vendor or just to appreciate the work of other artists, many of whom she considered good friends. She always saw another artist as a new friend, and she was well respected within the art community. She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie, daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Greg, son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Tricia. Her grandchildren, Gavin, Spencer, Martika, Jessica, Morgan and Schyler. Also, several great grandchildren. And her beloved little dog, Jack. Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, Spokane WA on January 17, 2023, at 2:00 pm. Viewing will be from 10 am to noon.
