Hernandez Juan Hernandez Juan Manuel Hernandez born 3-29-1941 in Torreon, Mexico passed away at Portneuf Medical Center 12-2-2020 from difficulties related to Covid. Juan traveled around as a migrant farm worker until working at Partner Steel for 27 years; he then worked as a business owner of Auction Way & Family Store until 2008 and currently as a partner in the Clydesdale Bar. Juan married his wife Angie Clawson in 1961. Juan enjoyed spending time with his family, he was an avid pool and horseshoe player, he traveled, hunted, fished, golfed, and enjoyed serving with the Pocatello Civitan Group and much more. He is survived by his wife, Angie Hernandez; daughters, Michelle Guzman (Ruben) and Sylvia Crockett (Keith); sons, Mario Hernandez (Glenda), David Hernandez (Michelle), and Juan (Tanner) Hernandez (Staci); sisters, Maria Maldonado, Irene Zabala (Pancho), and Lupe Hernandez; brothers, Rolando Hernandez (Perlin), and Beto Hernandez (Maggie), sisters, Rachel Torres and Isabel Saldano (Mario); and brother, Joe Hernandez (Brittney); 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private visitation on Sunday, December 6, 2020. A public graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
