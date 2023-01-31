Henson Stanley Leonard Henson Stanley L. Henson, 92, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 22, 2023, due to complications of a stroke. Stan was born February 13, 1930, to Leonard and Rosamond Green Henson in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Stan grew up in McCammon with his brothers Robert and Richard, sisters Shirley and Lorna, and later moved to Pocatello. In December of 1958 he married Marilyn Condie. Together they had four children, Stan Jr. (Bonnie), Tari Lynn (Conway), Jeffrey (Phyllis) and Douglas (Vonda), Stan served in the Korean war from 1951 to 1953 on the 38th parallel. He worked for Lee Hawkes Transfer Inc., Whitmore Oxygen Company and Henry's Auto Wreckage, which he purchased in March 1960 and renamed Stan's Auto Wreckage. He loved working with automobiles and helping people with the towing and repair of their car. He owned and worked at Stan's Auto Wreckage for 59 years with his sons until when, at the age of 89, the business was sold. Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and spending time with his family. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marilyn, brothers Robert and Richard, sister Shirley, and Granddaughter Shantay. Stan is survived by his sister Lorna; children: Stan Jr., Tari Lynn, Jeffrey S. and Douglas N.; 15 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. A viewing will take place on February 3, 2023, from 6-7 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. An additional viewing will be held February 4, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the LDS Chapel on 1433 Gwen Drive, Pocatello, Idaho 83204, with funeral services to be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.