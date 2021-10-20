Betty Hensley Hensley Betty Hensley, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Pocatello, Idaho on October 17, 2021. Betty was born on October 24, 1946 to Alfred and Margaret (Tauscher) Herrman in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the second oldest child in a family of 6 kids. Betty attended Saint Anthony Catholic School and finished her education at Pocatello High School. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and playing the piano. She also earned a belt in Taekwondo. However her love and greatest achievement was her family. Betty met Ron Hensley in the spring of 1965 and later that year on September 10, 1965 they were married. They had 4 children Joyce, Janet, Shirley, and Mike. They enjoyed many family camp outs and later on in her life she loved going on ATV rides with the whole family. Betty was a hard and dedicated worker over her many years of service at Eddy's Bakery, Burgraff Construction, Heinz, and Walmart. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Ron Hensley, her parents, her sister Shirley, 2 brothers Alfred Jr. and John, and her grandson Travis. She is survived by her children Joyce (Lolo) Luis of Pocatello Idaho, Janet (John) Glaittli of Reno Nevada, Shirley (Ken) Hitesman of Pocatello Idaho, and Mike (Shauntel) Hensley of Pocatello Idaho. Her brother Floyd (Jenny) Herrman of Blackfoot Idaho and a sister Fay (Ray) Johnson of Pocatello Idaho. She had several grandkids, great grandkids, and 1 great great grandkid on the way. As well as many nieces, nephews, and many many friends and others who loved and will forever cherish their time with her. As per Betty wishes there will be no formal services. There will be a Celebration of life at Betty's home on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 4 pm. Please come and join us in celebrating the life of an amazing woman. Betty will be missed, forever remembered, and loved by all for eternity. Condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.