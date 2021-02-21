Henery Raymond Lee Henery Ray 88, of American Falls, died Feb 18, 2021. Visitation 10:15-10:45 with Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Sat. Feb. 27, St. John's Lutheran Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com. Please wear masks & follow CDC guidelines.
