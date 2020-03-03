Henderson Roger E. Henderson A Catholic Rosary Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, St. Anthony's Chapel, located at 504 North 7th Ave, Pocatello. The Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 PM at the church. A "Celebration of Roger's life" will be held the same day from 4-7 PM at the home of Roger and Lisa. Loved ones and friends are invited to come to share memories and good times.

