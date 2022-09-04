Cornell Henderson Dee Henderson Cornell Dee Henderson, 61, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. A full obituary will be updated here as it becomes available. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM-10:45 AM prior to the service at the church and from 6-8 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202. A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Grant LDS chapel, 655 South Grant Ave, Pocatello, Idaho 83204. To view the full obituary, leave memories and condolences to the family or to watch the webcasting of the service please visit Cornell's tribute page at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
