Helmandollar-Colaianni Kim Helmandollar-Colaianni On Thursday January 28th, we lost the most loving and wonderful person when Kim Helmandollar-Colaianni (66) passed away Thursday January 28 on a gloomy, cloudy morning in Meridian Idaho, of multiple organ failure. Kim was born August 3, 1954, in Pocatello Idaho to Herman Joseph and Wilma (Carlson) Helmandollar. He grew up in Inkom, Idaho, and was the youngest of 4 children. Growing up, Kim liked working in the family flower gardens, riding his father's horses, and had a hobby of coin collecting. He attended Inkom Grammar school and later attended and graduated from Marsh Valley High School. The thing he loved most as a child and a teen was scouting. He would attain the level of Eagle Scout and earned the prestigious Duty to God award. After high school, he attended Idaho State University Vocational-Technical school graduating in 1973 with an associate degree in secretarial, with a focus in court reporting and stenography. Kim then put his stenography skills to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as an Administrative Assistant in the Dispatch department, and later was promoted to a Dispatcher, moving to Salt Lake City. Kim attended the University of Utah, graduating with a degree in Finance. He then moved to the Boise Idaho area, for a job as a Probation Officer for Ada County Probation Services and was later promoted to Chief Probation Officer. After working 10 years in Probation, he secured a job with State of Idaho as an adjudicator in the Employment department. He retired in 2019. EuGene (Gino) and Kim enjoyed many shared interests in entertainment media, cooking and baking, and socializing. On June 21, 2014, Kim married his life-long partner EuGene Colaianni. They shared 47 years together. After retiring, Kim took up the hobby of writing. He authored many romance and mystery novels, all of which were published. He also spent his last four years researching and documenting his parent's family history and Genealogy. Kim was preceded in death by his parents, Herman, and Wilma. He is survived by his husband EuGene, siblings Ron Helmandollar (Jackie), Joyce Stephenson, Sue Wright (Dave) and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Per Kim's wishes, he will be cremated. A graveside service will be held in Pocatello, Idaho. Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of his life will take place at a later time, to be announced. The family would like to thank his physician, Dr. Shawn Nowierski, St. Luke's nursing staff, St. Luke's home health care for their responsiveness and care. Due to Kim's love of animals and in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bannock County Humane Society.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.