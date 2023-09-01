Charles "Charlie" Heath, Jr. Renfro Heath, Jr. Charles Renfro Heath, Jr. (Charlie) passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack early Sunday morning August 13, 2023, at the age of 60. He was born to Charles Heath, Sr. and Mary Francis Heath on June 20, 1963, in Pocatello, Idaho. He had two sisters: Dorothy and Diana; two nieces: Delina Duddy and Deana Lee; two nephews: Jeremy Lee and Jason Lee; two great nephews: Chris and Joshua; and two great nieces: Christina and Caitlyn . Charlie had a longtime girlfriend of 11 years, Mary Tormey.

Charlie was born with his heart upside down and had to have two open heart surgeries before the age of one to correct the problem. He wasn't supposed to live past the age of six, but he beat the odds.

