Charles "Charlie" Heath, Jr. Renfro Heath, Jr. Charles Renfro Heath, Jr. (Charlie) passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack early Sunday morning August 13, 2023, at the age of 60. He was born to Charles Heath, Sr. and Mary Francis Heath on June 20, 1963, in Pocatello, Idaho. He had two sisters: Dorothy and Diana; two nieces: Delina Duddy and Deana Lee; two nephews: Jeremy Lee and Jason Lee; two great nephews: Chris and Joshua; and two great nieces: Christina and Caitlyn . Charlie had a longtime girlfriend of 11 years, Mary Tormey.
Charlie was born with his heart upside down and had to have two open heart surgeries before the age of one to correct the problem. He wasn't supposed to live past the age of six, but he beat the odds.
Charlie attended Jefferson Elementary, Irving and Alameda Junior High, and graduated from Highland High School in 1983. He recently attended his 40-year class reunion on June 14th and that's all he could talk about for weeks.
Charlie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved going to Special Mutual and going to the dances. He recently celebrated his 60th birthday two months before his passing.
If you had to describe Charlie in two words, it would be "Pocatello Icon". Charlie walked around the streets of Pocatello for most of his life making many friends. If you ever met Charlie, he instantly considered you to be his friend. He enjoyed going to yard sales all over town. He was a regular at Deseret Industries, Revive at 5, The Farmers market, ISU Library, Pocatello Library, Fred Meyer's and all the dollar stores.
Charlie was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army at Christmas time and participated in the Special Olympics, winning a gold medal in the 200-meter run. Several years ago, Charlie had a program on Channel 10 where he played music. He had a unique talent and could recite from his memory both parts of the entire skit of the "Who's on First" comedy by Abbott and Costello. Charlie also enjoyed messing around with electronics and computers. He was always trying to find just the right gift for someone for their birthday or Christmas even though he didn't have a lot of money. He was always willing to do odd jobs around town to earn a few extra bucks to make ends meet.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. on September 2, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1440 Lake View Drive with a luncheon to follow.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.