Heaps Melvin Avard Heaps Melvin Avard Heaps was born on June 9, 1938 to Anna Margret and Paul Avard Heaps in Pocatello, Idaho. He had three siblings, Luana, Nancy and Ron. Mel spent his childhood and teenage years in Pocatello where he formed many and long-lasting memories and relationships. In his teenage years, he would spend summers working hard for his uncle on his farm in Malad. He attended Pocatello High School where he met his sweetheart Tamra Wells. He graduated in 1956 when he enlisted in the United States Navy and was sent to Norfolk Virginia to serve for four years. During the four years, he came back to Pocatello to woo and marry Tamra after she completed high school. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 17, 1959. They finished out his four years of service together in Norfolk then returned to Pocatello where they started their family welcoming their first son, Todd Wetzel. They decided to move to San Diego, California in 1968. They continued to grow their family there, having Kevin Eugene, Stacie Kam, and Lance Alan. During his 28 years in San Diego, Mel continued to be active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving nine years as seminary teacher, among many other callings. He loved the gospel and he loved to teach seminary. Mel believed in hard work and determination. He loved sports and pretty much every outdoor activity. He loved to play chess and was VERY good at it beating almost every opponent he played. He played and refereed basketball regularly as well as loved to watch his children play all sports too. He loved hiking, fishing and hunting. He loved collecting antiques and fixing watches for everyone. He loved working for the Church which he started doing while living in San Diego. He and his wife left San Diego in 1994 and moved to Harrisville, Utah where he continued to work for the church until he retired. He loved his family with his whole heart and was there for them through thick and thin. He was known by most as a jokester or prankster! He did love to have fun and make people laugh and bust their chops! He was very outgoing and social, talking to strangers and making new friends all the time. He would always lend his helping hand to anybody who needed it. He was generous times 1000! He passed away quietly on August 17, 2021 at Pine View Rehabilitation Center. He will be loved and missed! Mel is survived by his wife, Tamra; sons, Todd, Kevin, and Lance and daughter, Stacie. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Preston Cemetery in Preston, Idaho. All who wish to attend are welcome. Friends may visit with family on Monday, August 23, 2021 form 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd., North Ogden UT 84414.
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Yard Garage Sales
Lawn Landscape
Lawn Landscape