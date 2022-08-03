Headstom Marjean Headstom Marjean (Pugmire) Hedstrom Marj was born February 24, 1948 in Montpelier Idaho to Laurel and Norma Pugmire. The third of four children, and self-proclaimed "favorite". She died at her home on July 27, 2022. She lived in St. Charles until 1955 when the family moved to Salt Lake City. She returned to the Bear Lake Valley following her sophomore year in high school and resided in Idaho for the rest of her life. Married John McCaskill in 1968. Had two perfect sons, David and Daniel, later divorced. Married Rick Hedstrom in 1992 and together lived in Inkom until her passing. Marj's Siblings, Kathryn (Baldwin) and Robert (Linda) Pugmire, learned early on who ran the show. Arguing with her meant losing the argument. She had an amazing sense of humor and memory that seemed unmatched. She would MAKE you understand her jokes. Her quick wit and no-filter attitude made for many hilarious exchanges. Survived by her husband, daughter Kim (Woodruff), son David McCaskill, Grandson Gunner McCaskill and her sister Kathryn. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Janet, brother Robert, son Daniel, and her granddaughter Payton Rose McCaskill. A Celebration of Life will be held at the LDS Stake Center in St. Charles on Saturday, August 6th from 11 to noon.
