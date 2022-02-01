Geraldine Head Helen Head Geraldine Head passed away (surrounded by her family), fromnatural causes at her Pocatello home on January 24th, 2022 (one day shy of her 88th birthday). Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lois (Shirts) Knight, daughter Karen Head and her husband of 61 years Ray T. Head. Geraldine is survived by her brother Earl Shirts, her three sons: Kevin Head, Kenneth Head, and Kris Head (Lurena). Geraldine Helen Head was born in Hailey, Idaho on January 25th, 1934. Geraldine's parents were Earl Workman Shirts and Martha (Adams) Shirts. Geraldine graduated from Hailey High School as the valedictorian of her class. She worked at various Sun Valley resorts after high school. She met the love of her life, Ray T. Head in the Wood River area. They married in October 1956. They lived briefly in Buhl, Idaho and Ely, Nevada before settling permanently in Pocatello. Geraldine supplemented the family income as a secretary for various law firms and Idaho State University. Geraldine graduated from the secretarial Vo-Techprogram at Idaho State. Geraldine was a member of the Pocatello Central Christian Church, where she sang in the choir. In recent years, Geraldine enjoyed watching Steph Curry play basketball on TV. Geraldine should best be rememberedas a fiercely devoted wife and mother to her four children. At Geraldine's request, there will be no funeral. Interment will be next to her husband in the Bellevue, Idaho City Cemetery this Spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
