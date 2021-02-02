Hayhurst Sylvia Hayhurst Sylvia G. Beckman Hayhurst, 91, of American Falls, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Sylvia was born September 12, 1929, in Greencreek, Idaho. The 'middle' of the seven children born to Henry and Mae Beckman. Sylvia and her family moved to Kamiah, Idaho where she graduated from high school in 1947. After graduation she attended Northern Idaho College of Education (NICE) in Lewiston. There she met the love of her life, a dark, handsome fellow named Tim Hayhurst. They were married on August 7, 1949. Tim was 22 and Sylvia 19. That same year Sylvia received her 2-year teaching certificate from NICE. Tim and Sylvia's first teaching jobs were in Winchester, ID where she taught in a multi-grade school room for two years. In 1951, they both took jobs and moved to Stites where their lives were centered around school and family. In 1959, the Hayhurst's left all their friends and family and moved to American Falls for a new job opportunity. She had seen pictures of Sun Valley and thought that's what their new home would look like. But, there was very little irrigation in Power County at that time and the dry sagebrush desert of southeastern Idaho was a huge change for Sylvia after living in the green forests and plains for north Idaho for 30 years. She said she was so homesick she cried and cried for the first year. But the many friends they made, both professionally and socially, became their new extended family and American Falls became their home. The state changed the education requirements to a 4-year teaching degree and Sylvia returned to college attending the University of Idaho during summers until she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1962. Sylvia taught fourth and fifth grades and was the media specialist at Hillcrest Elementary until she took early retirement in 1987. She loved teaching and touched so many lives during her almost 40 years in education. Her fellow teachers and administrators were some of her closest friends and the children of School District #381 were her passion. Sylvia was a PEO member, bowler, avid golfer, played in numerous bridge clubs, member of Delta Kappa Gamma and St. Mary's Catholic church. She was also active in the American Falls Education Association where she was honored with the Service to Education Award. She loved to crochet, arts and crafts, cook, garden and follow her children and grandchildren to their many activities. Her love of books and reading made her the perfect Media Specialists. She was not only an enthusiastic supporter of many school, community and church activities but also Tim's biggest fan. She loved, helped and supported him in everything. Tim always looked so put together but most of their friends knew it was because of Sylvia. Tim was color blind so she would even layout his clothes for school, trips or activities. She didn't want him showing up with mixed matched socks or plaids and stripes. She was described by many as a classy lady, always put together and because of her so was Tim. Sylvia was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by all. The Hayhurst's had three children, Debbie (Jim) Tiede, Tami (Murray) Jones and Mike (Sharon) Hayhurst. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty plus years, Finis (Tim) Hayhurst, a grandson Joshua Lowe, parents Henry and Mae, sisters (Audrey, Jean, Ethel and Betty) and numerous close friends and family members. She is survived by her three children, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, sister (Carol), brother (Don), brother-in-law (Dutch), many nieces and nephews. A short Rosary Service will be held at 3:00 on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street, American Falls for those that would like to attend. This will be followed from 4:00 to 6:00 by a casual gathering with the family to recall our fond memories of Sylvia. Davis-Rose Mortuary will provide a link on their website to watch a live stream and recording of the rosary, life sketch and remarks for those unable to attend. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com. The Interment at the Falls View Cemetery will be announced later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family has setup an account at Bank of Commerce in American Falls for donations to the American Falls Education Foundation and School District #381. A special thanks to Edgewood Manor, Portneuf Medical Center, Davis-Rose Mortuary and many friends and family for their care and kindness over the last weeks. We are so blessed.
Trending Today
Articles
- Police: Two men arrested for possession of methamphetamine
- 'NOTHING LIKE IT': Failed Hoku site rebranded as River Park Complex, first commercial tenants confirmed
- Pocatello man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing crossbow at another man
- Local police officers are becoming deputized US marshals to help capture 'brazen' criminals
- Real estate agent reports fire at Pocatello home
- Blackfoot man arrested after asking teen to send nude photos
- Living with mountain lions
- Firefighters extinguish blaze at Pocatello home
- New assisted living center in Pocatello to host open house on Wednesday
- Coroner issue a hot potato in one local county
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Legal Services
Medical Equipment
Pruning Tree Service