Alice Hayes Hayes Alice Hayes passed away on July 1, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday July 10 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd. A full obituary is available at wilksfuneralhome.com
