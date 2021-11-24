Hay John "Jack" Richard Hay John "Jack" R. Hay, 95, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Manor Court in Rochelle with his family by his side. Jack was born on February 11, 1926 to James A. and Grace (Arnold) Hay in Rochelle. On January 9, 1946, he married Florence May Donovan in Macquokita, Iowa. He proudly served with the United States Army for two years. Jack was a wool grader for Caron International and ran their warehouse. After retiring from Caron's, he drove professionally up until ten years ago, finally retiring for good. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting. He became an avid woodworker, making a little of everything including beautiful furniture. Jack was known as "Mr. Fix-it" and was called on for help in all the trade areas. Tinkering in the garage, a good game of cards and playing games with family were some of the pastimes Jack really enjoyed. Jack is survived by his wife of 75 years, Florence; three children: Richard (Valerie) Hay of Longmont, CO, Rose (William) Foster of Stanley, NM and Joanne (William) Storey of Rochelle; sister, Grace Blitzblau of DeKalb, IL; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by infant son, John Edwin, and son, Mike Hay; brothers: Robert, William and James; sisters, Jean Clifton and Mary Loomis and half siblings: Ruth and Lawrence. Private memorial service will be at a later date at Trinity Memory Gardens in Rochelle. Cremation care has been provided by the Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle, IL. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
