Havlicak Sarah "Joan" Cook Havlicak Sarah Joan Cook was born in Smithfield, Utah on June 22, 1935. She was the fourth child of Barbara LaRue Thomas and Wallace John Cook. Her siblings, Barbara, John Wallace (Wally or Bud), and Bonnie were so happy to have a little sister and they treated her with kindness and support her entire life. She was a joy to her family. Joan passed away at home in Pocatello, Idaho on April 5, 2021 after an extended illness. Joan attended grade school at the old Bonneville Elementary School, Franklin Junior High and Pocatello High School. She was involved in student government, serving as the Treasurer of the Student Body her senior year. She continued serving as the treasurer of class reunions throughout her life. Joan graduated from Pocatello High School in 1953. In her senior year of high school, Joan met Duane H Havlicak, and they were married on November 26, 1952. They had fallen head over heels in love. This love continued throughout their marriage. In October of 1953 they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with three children, Mary Susan, Barbara Kay, and Kenneth Duane. They have eight grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and twelve greatgrandchildren. Joan and Duane loved their family and made every effort to attend blessings, baptisms, marriages, sporting events, performances, competitions, and celebrations. Sometimes that included driving 4 hours one way to watch a three-minute dance and driving home again. Joan was the glue that held her family together. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Joan served faithfully in the Primary and Relief Society, often as secretary. She was the Stake Relief Society secretary for several years. When Duane was called as the Branch President of the St. Anthony Place branch, Joan served as the Relief Society president. They devoted all their time and effort to serving that little flock. Gardening was a passion for Joan. Her yard was vibrant with brightly colored flowers and vegetables. She filled her home with plants as well. Christmas cactus and violets were her favorites. Capturing family memories was important. She always had a camera and recorded all the events she could. Her family has a wonderful history of her life and her family because of her efforts. Joan started working at the age of 14. She worked for years at Newberry's, then at the Police Officer Standard Training (POST) office in Pocatello. She worked for Idaho Power until she retired. She was loved and respected by supervisors and co-workers alike. For the last four and a half years, Joan was under hospice care, resulting from a stroke. Her family is very grateful to Dr. Mills and Heritage Home Health and Hospice staff for care they gave Joan and the support they gave Susan. They are most grateful to Susan for her selfless sacrifice of caring for their mother during this time. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Duane H Havlicak; parents, LaRue and Wallace Cook; siblings, Barbara Cook York, John Wallace Cook, Bonnie Cook Hebdon; son-in-law, Gerald Russell Jones; and step grandson, Brandon Moore. She is survived by her children, Susan Havlicak of Pocatello, ID; Barbara Havlicak Jones of Meridian, ID, Kenneth Havlicak (Jennifer) of Winslow, AZ, eight grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Downard Funeral Chapel at 241 N. Garfield Ave, Pocatello, ID 83204. On Saturday, April 10 there will be a viewing from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1700 W Kinghhorn Road, Pocatello, ID 83202 with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery at 1520 S 5th, Pocatello, ID 83205 following the service.
+1
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Carpet Flooring Tile
Hauling Services