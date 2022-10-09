Emogene Haugen Monica Haugen Emogene Monica Haugen, 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho, 83202. Interment will be at Falls View Cemetery In American Falls, Idaho. To read the full obituary or to leave memories and condolences with the family online please visit Emogene's tribute page at www.wilksfuneralhome.com

