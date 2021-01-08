Alvina Harumi E Harumi Alvina E. Harumi (61) returned to her heavenly home Tuesday January 5th, 2021 after a brief yet intense battle with Leukemia and COVID-19. Alvie was born July 30th, 1959 in Korror, Palau to her mother Siyau. Alvie was raised with 4 brothers and 2 sisters (Lily, Elizabeth, Albino, Joe, Chris and Fleming), attending Marianas High School. She played softball in her youth and enjoyed sports and being part of a team. Alvie moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1999 to pursue a better lifestyle for her and her children. She was a hard worker, devoting her life to working and helping her children and grandchildren. She often went without things for herself so she could provide for those she loved. Alvina was a devoted daughter and sister. She made special efforts to be there for her mother and siblings, even if it meant driving through the night and forgoing sleep. She enjoyed the times she shared with them. Alvie enjoyed a long term committed relationship with her partner Dwight. Together they enjoyed years of life experiences and family time. One of the highlights for Alvie was her yearly summer camping trip with her children and grandchildren. Her favorite place to be was with her family, and she had a special place in her heart for each of them. Her 15 grandsons and 8 granddaughters aged 21 - 4 years old gave her life great joy. Alvie is survived by her 6 children; Anson, Allison, Kelby, Corine, Charlie, and Chasity, and her 23 grandchildren. A viewing will be held Saturday January 9th from 1-4 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home; 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, Pocatello, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be left with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
