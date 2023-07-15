Harold Hartwell G. Hartwell In loving memory of Harold Hartwell.....

Harold G. Hartwell, a beloved member of the Las Vegas community and dedicated IRS agent, passed away at the age of 101 on July 5, 2023. Harold will forever be remembered for his infectious sense of humor, quick wit, captivating storytelling, and his unwavering dedication to giving back to the community and supporting charities, particularly the Mayo Clinic.

