Harris Shirley Ann Harris Shirley Ann Harris, 73, passed away December 17, 2022. Shirley was born October 8, 1949, in Bremerton, WA as her father was stationed there on the military base. She was a few months old when her dad retired from the military and they moved to Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where Shirley grew up. Shirley worked as a medical transcriptionist at the prison in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Shirley had a friend, Sharon, who worked for the railroad on St. Louis and knew a guy that she wanted to introduce Shirley to, but for a while, she refused. One day, Shirley decided that she would meet this friend. Sharon faxed Shirley's name and number to Rick Harris and then waited. Rick eventually called Shirley, and they talked for a short time, and wrote letters to each other for a while. She had gone to meet Rick in St. Louis for a few days, and then during Thanksgiving of 1994, she went to spend a week with Rick and his son, Cliff. During this visit, Shirley made a comment about wanting a son, at which Cliff responded, "I will be your boy!" And so, the relationship was on. Shirley moved to Kirkwood, Missouri to live with Rick and Cliff. The lived together for about nine years when one day Shirley said, "Well, if you don't make up your mind, I'm walking!" So, they got married on August 8, 2003. In 2004, Rick transferred with the railroad back to Pocatello, Idaho where he retired in 2006. Shirley lived close to her stepchildren Kris, Paula and Cliff. She had the family she always wanted. Shirley missed her sister, who lives in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, but was complete with her family. Shirley was diagnosed with diabetes about 1994. She became a serious diabetic, which slowly became worse over the years. Shirley began to have kidney issues, causing the need for her to do dialysis, which she did at home. Shirley went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from complications of her diabetes. She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Bradley and her mother, Lois Maxine Bradley. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Estes of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; her husband, Rick Harris of Pocatello, Idaho; her three children, Kris Lenneman, Paulette Zahm and Cliff (Lottie) Harris, all of Pocatello, Idaho. She had several grandchildren; Stephanie (Taylor) Childs of Shelley, Idaho; Kyle (Caila) Klassen of Arizona, and Abreonna Harris of Pocatello; Tiffany (KC) Pace, Mercedies (Julian) Kelly, and Alexis Bray; great-grandchildren, Novi J. Childs of Shelley, Idaho; and Lily and Dimitri Pace. She was loved and will be missed. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Pocatello, ID 83202. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com
